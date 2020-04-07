A/L's not postponed - Social media posts are inaccurate - Education ministry

The Ministry of Education has emphasized that there is no truth in the news published by some social media networks that the GCE Advanced Level Examination scheduled to be held in August 2020 has been postponed.

The Ministry of Education has urged all parties to refrain from such irresponsible statements at a critical moment when our country and government is facing the Covid -19 pandemic.



The Education ministry requests the public to trust and act only based on the official statements and news released.