Rathgama+double+murder+case+suspects+released+after+14+months+

The 17 suspects including the former OIC of the Southern Province Special Crimes Investigation Unit were released on bail today in relation to the Rathgama double murder case.

These suspects were released on bail after nearly 14 months

This was when the case was called up before the Southern Provincial High Court Judge, W.P.S. Wijesinghe. The judge ordered each suspect to be released on a cash bail of rupees one hundred thousand and a surety bail of one million rupees.

The suspects have been charged for the abduction and murder of Asela Manjula Kumara and Rasith Chinthaka, who were residents of Ratnaudagama in Rathgama, on 23 January last year.