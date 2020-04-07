02 more COVID- 19 infected persons identified - Total 122

02 more COVID- 19 infected persons identified within Sri Lanka bringing the total infected to 122 according to the Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health.



Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine, Pavithra Wanniarachchi made an inspection tour of the Borella Medical Research Institute, the country's premier testing center for coronavirus.



Approximately 100 tests are performed on three occasions per day.



They have employed the services of 12 laboratory technologists working on a roster basis to conduct investigations.



Accordingly, reports of coronavirus tests are being monitored by three specialist doctors and certified by them and before they are given to the respective hospitals.