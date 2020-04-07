Two+thousand+persons+who+participated+in+a+religious+function+in+New+Delhi+subject+to+quarantine

Indian authorities have put under quarantine, a group of more than 2000 people who participated in a Muslim religious Conference in Nizammudheen, New Delhi together with representatives from Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgystan.

Indian Media said that from among those who participated 175 persons suspected to have been infected with the Covid-19 Virus have been hospitalized and are under observation.

This religious conference was held in the middle of March and one person who had participated had contracted the virus and subsequently died while another two were confirmed to have been infected.

This is the largest group suspected to have been exposed to the Covid-19 Virus in India.

Although a 21-day period was declared as a quarantine period it is said that certain groups are still walking on the roads and trying to reach their home towns and villages.

Meanwhile, an Indian Inspector of Police has carried out a new experiment on how to raise awareness among Indians regarding the Corona Virus.

He roamed around the streets of Chennai wearing a hat in the shape of the Corona Virus and as of now, there is huge controversy within Social Media regarding this Police Inspector.

