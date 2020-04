Uthpala Amarasinghe, a community health specialist at the Health Promotion Bureau says that the polythene that is brought home from shops these days should be disposed of properly.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, the doctor said that the destruction of the environment should be minimized during the disposal of polyethene.

She also requested the public to properly hygienically clean before storing of food, vegetables and fruits purchased from supermarkets and vendors.