Curfew+will+be+lifted+on+1+April+at+6.00am+in+several+districts+

The government states that curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts will remain in force until further notice.

The curfew that was enforced in all the other districts of Sri Lanka at 2.00 pm today (30) will be lifted at 6.00 am on Wednesday, April 01 at 6.00 am

Inter district travel is prohibited for any purpose other than essential services.

The government states that the law will be strictly enforced against those who misuse the methods that are in place to maintain essential services efficiently.



The statement is given below;





