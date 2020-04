The second death in Sri Lanka due to the infection of Covid-19, a new corona virus, has been reported from the Negombo General Hospital today.The hospital director said that the victim was a 66-year-old resident of the Negombo area.

He was receiving treatment at the ICU.

He was admitted to Negombo General Hospital from a private hospital recently. Accordingly, the number of deaths due to Covid Nineteen (Coronavirus) virus has increased to 2 in the country.