'Rata Wenuwen Hiru' - Sahana Yathra - day 4

It was centered in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Galle districts.



Today was the fourth day of the 'Rata Wenuwen Hiru' - Sahana Yathra journey that steps out for the benefit of our own people who have been confined to many difficulties as the Covid-19 virus spreads across the country.



The soritng and the preperation of packs was done at Hiru Life studio in Battaramulla, Pelawatta and then the Hiru Shana Yathra journeyed across the country.