සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Presidential Task Force on Essential Services meet today

Monday, 30 March 2020 - 22:37

Presidential+Task+Force+on+Essential+Services+meet+today

The Special Presidential Task Force on Essential Services met today. The future steps that have to be taken to maintain the free flow of essential services in the country was discussed in detail at this meeting.

However, in spite of a system being implemented by the government to provide essential commodities during curfew, people in certain have complained that they have not yet received their essential goods.

Meanwhile, a tensed situation was witnessed at the state owned ‘Osusala’ in Town Hall, Colombo this morning with the people who had come to receive the medicines not receiving them.

The people complained that they were unable to get the medicines they needed since the ‘Osusala’ was closed.

Meanwhile, Minister Bandula Gunawardena visited the Central Mail Exchange to monitor the distribution of medicines through the Postal Department.

Fuel distribution programs across the country are continuing.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Petroleum Storage Terminal Company have introduced a new sterilizer for the safety of employees who are engaged in fuel distribution.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industrial Exports and Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga, has requested the relevant sectors to provide the free trade zone employees' their salaries in March.

The Investment Promotion Ministry stated that the request has been made from the factory owners on the instructions of the President and the Prime Minister.

There are 278 factories in 14 Free Trade Zones island wide, employing 37,478 people.

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.