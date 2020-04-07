Presidential+Task+Force+on+Essential+Services+meet+today

The Special Presidential Task Force on Essential Services met today. The future steps that have to be taken to maintain the free flow of essential services in the country was discussed in detail at this meeting.

However, in spite of a system being implemented by the government to provide essential commodities during curfew, people in certain have complained that they have not yet received their essential goods.

Meanwhile, a tensed situation was witnessed at the state owned ‘Osusala’ in Town Hall, Colombo this morning with the people who had come to receive the medicines not receiving them.

The people complained that they were unable to get the medicines they needed since the ‘Osusala’ was closed.

Meanwhile, Minister Bandula Gunawardena visited the Central Mail Exchange to monitor the distribution of medicines through the Postal Department.

Fuel distribution programs across the country are continuing.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Petroleum Storage Terminal Company have introduced a new sterilizer for the safety of employees who are engaged in fuel distribution.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industrial Exports and Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga, has requested the relevant sectors to provide the free trade zone employees' their salaries in March.

The Investment Promotion Ministry stated that the request has been made from the factory owners on the instructions of the President and the Prime Minister.

There are 278 factories in 14 Free Trade Zones island wide, employing 37,478 people.