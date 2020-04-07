Prof Malik who discovered SARS speaks to HIRU - Quarantine is the best option

Professor Malik Peiris, one of the world's top medical scientists on viral diseases, satates that people around the world may have to fight the Covid Nineteen virus, which has become a global epidemic, for about a year.

Malik Peiris, a professor at the Hong Kong Medical College who was born in Sri Lanka, said that no drug or vaccine had been developed to combat the Covid Nineteen virus.

Professor Malik Peiris was named one of Asia's heroes of the year 2016, by the Times Magazine after he was discovered the SARS virus, a type of corona virus.

Speaking to our news team via telephone conversation, he said that quarantine measures were the best option available to control the Covid Nineteen virus to some extent.