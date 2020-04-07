සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Donald Trump wants to keep the Corona related deaths in US to under 100,000

Monday, 30 March 2020 - 21:10

The number of infected people worldwide, has reached nearly 738,000 while the death toll has exceeded 35,000.

The highest number of deaths which is 10,779 has been reported from Italy and 7,340 deaths have been reported from Spain.

The highest number of infected people which is 143,000 has been reported from the United States, with the number of deaths reaching 2,500.

President Trump has also decided to extend the measures of the US central government that has been in place to curb the spread of the virus until April 30.

The White House medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned that nearly 200,000 Americans are facing the risk of death from the virus.

Millions of Americans can become infected with the virus, he said.

President Trump also understands this situation, and he said that limiting the death toll under one hundred thousand is an important development.

President Trump has also announced that America's Covid-19 related deaths could reach a maximum in the next two weeks.

