The new dates for the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed due to the global epidemic of Covid 19, was announced today.

This was following a telephone conversation between the President of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Organization Committee, Yoshihiro Mori and the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

Accordingly, the Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23, 2021 and conclude on August 8, 2021.

The Paralympics will be held from August 23 to September 5, in the same year (2021).