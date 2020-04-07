Tensed situation near state owned ‘Osusala’ in Town Hall, Colombo

A tense situation was witnessed at the state owned ‘Osusala’ in Town Hall, Colombo this morning with the people who had come to receive the medicines not receiving them.

However, distribution of essential medicines has commenced through the Postal Department.

People had come to the state owned ‘Osusala’ in Town Hall, Colombo to buy essential medicines.

However, the people complained that they were unable to get the medicines they needed since the ‘Osusala’ was closed.

The police intervened to control the unrest.

After discussing with the ‘Osusala’ officials, they dispersed the crowd.

In the meantime, the Kandy ‘Osusala’ was closed causing great difficulties to the people.

Meanwhile, Minister Bandula Gunawardena visited the Central Mail Exchange to monitor the distribution of medicines through the Postal Department.