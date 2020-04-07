සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President announces further relief to people affected by Coronavirus

Monday, 30 March 2020 - 21:27

The President has decided to extend further financial and material assistance to low income and vulnerable families and families affected by the spread of the new corona virus.

Concessions have been declared for the following eligible groups, according to the circular.

  • A payment of Rs.5,000 to the 416,764 senior citizen's allowance recipients and to the recently registered 142,345 senior citizens.
  • An allowance of Rs. 5,000 provided to the 84,071 recipients of the disabled persons allowance and 35,229, the newly registered disabled persons will also be entitled to this payment.
  • A total of 160,675 farmers who are registered under the Farmers’ Insurance Scheme (Govi Rakshanaya) will also be entitled to this grant of Rs.5000.
  • An amount of Rs. 5,000 will be paid to 25,320 kidney patients and the 13,850 newly registered patients.
  • Thriposha and other nutritional supplements will be delivered directly to the residences of pregnant mothers and families with malnourished children.
  • A Samurdhi allowance of Rs.5,000 to all 1,798,655 Samurdhi recipients and to the recently registered 600,339 Samurdhi families will be paid by the Samurdhi Bank/Samurdhi Authority.
  • Pensions to be paid to the 645,179 public officers.
  • April salary for 1,500,000 Public Sector employees will be paid and loan recovery deductions from their salaries will be suspended until further notice.
  • Relief on lease installments for 1,500,000 self-employed persons, including owners of three-wheelers, trucks, school buses and vans.
  • Relief to be provided for private companies that are unable to pay employees’ salaries due to the prevailing economic crisis.


The complete press release is given below;



