President+announces+further+relief+to+people+affected+by+Coronavirus+

Concessions have been declared for the following eligible groups, according to the circular.
- A payment of Rs.5,000 to the 416,764 senior citizen's allowance recipients and to the recently registered 142,345 senior citizens.
- An allowance of Rs. 5,000 provided to the 84,071 recipients of the disabled persons allowance and 35,229, the newly registered disabled persons will also be entitled to this payment.
- A total of 160,675 farmers who are registered under the Farmers’ Insurance Scheme (Govi Rakshanaya) will also be entitled to this grant of Rs.5000.
- An amount of Rs. 5,000 will be paid to 25,320 kidney patients and the 13,850 newly registered patients.
- Thriposha and other nutritional supplements will be delivered directly to the residences of pregnant mothers and families with malnourished children.
- A Samurdhi allowance of Rs.5,000 to all 1,798,655 Samurdhi recipients and to the recently registered 600,339 Samurdhi families will be paid by the Samurdhi Bank/Samurdhi Authority.
- Pensions to be paid to the 645,179 public officers.
- April salary for 1,500,000 Public Sector employees will be paid and loan recovery deductions from their salaries will be suspended until further notice.
- Relief on lease installments for 1,500,000 self-employed persons, including owners of three-wheelers, trucks, school buses and vans.
- Relief to be provided for private companies that are unable to pay employees’ salaries due to the prevailing economic crisis.
The complete press release is given below;