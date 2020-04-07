Weather forecast for 31 March - Showers in the Western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces

The Meteorology department predicts that showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces today (31) after 2.00pm.

The Department stated that other parts of the island will continue to experience dry weather.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by

temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.



Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via

Colombo and winds will be North-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be moderately rough at times.