Update - Total number infected exceed 780,000; death toll rises to 37,780

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 784,381 and 37,780 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 4.28 am today (31).



United States has the highest number of infections with 161,807. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 11,591 deaths followed by Spain with 7,716.



USA and Italy have over 100,000 infected patients. Five countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain and Germany).Seven countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000. Spain has overtaken China and now has the third highest reported cases of infected patients due to Covid-19 with 87,596.



Italy and Spain have more infected cases and deaths than China, while the US has more infected cases than any other country, but their total deaths remain lower in comparison to Italy, Spain, China, France and Iran who have recorded more deaths than USA.



Countries with over 50,000 infected patients

* USA 161,807

* Italy 101,739

* Spain 87,956

* China 82,198

* Germany 66,885



Countries with 10,000-50,000 infected patients. (Turkey has now over 10,000 patients).

* France 45,170

* Iran 41,495

* UK 22,453

* Switzerland 15,922

* Belgium 11,899

* Netherlands 11,817

* Turkey 10,827



Countries with 5,000-10,000 infected patients

* South Korea 9,661

* Austria 9,618

* Canada 7,398

* Portugal 6,408



The Global death count now stands at 37,582.



Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths. (France has gone past Iran recording the fourth highest reported deaths in the world).

* Italy 11,591

* Spain 7,716

* China 3,308

* France 3,024

* Iran 2,757

* USA 2,798

* UK 1,411



The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 164,566 people.















