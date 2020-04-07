'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yathra' - day 5 (Video)

The 'Rata Wenuwen Hiru' - Sahana Yathra is now in operation for the fifth day on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus.



This will be centered around Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts.

Accordingly, the Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step.