Do not to panic unnecessarily regarding the registration of births - Registrar General's Department

Four special telephone numbers have been introduced to obtain information on registration of mortgage deeds relating to essential services during curfew periods.

Information can be obtained by dialing 070 15 88 433, 071 348 32 38, 071 448 55 64 or 070 38 99 535.

Meanwhile, the Birth and Death Registration Act No. 17 of 1951 provides for a birth to be registered within three months of the birth by the Registrar of Births and Deaths and even after that registration is possible through the Divisional Secretariat area of where the birth occurred.

Therefore, the Registrar General's Department informs the public not to panic unnecessarily regarding the registration of births.

Similarly, all local authorities have been informed regarding the registration of deaths.

Accordingly, the Registrar General's Department informs that it is possible to obtain the report issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Magistrate, Emergency Coroner’s Report or the Hospital Death Declaration to carry out the funeral activities.