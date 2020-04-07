Remote+approvals+for+UN+Security+Council+Resolutions

Since the Diplomats around the world, find it difficult to attend sessions due to the global epidemic of Covid Nineteen, the United Nations Security Council, for the first time has taken steps to remotely pass resolutions.

The UN Security Council thereby has got four new proposals approved, including an extension of the official tenure of the expert panel until April. The expert panel was appointed to monitor sanctions on North Korea.

Improving the security of the UN Peace Keeping Force was also a resolution adopted by the Security Council in this manner