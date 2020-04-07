13 Family members of the second covid-19 victim in Poruthota, quarantined

A 64-year-old businessman from Poruthota, Kochchikade, who was receiving treatment at the Negombo General Hospital, died yesterday.He was Sri Lanka's second COVID 19 victim.Thirteen family members, including small children of the victim, in Poruthota, Kochchikade, has been quarantined according to the PHI.

Ward 20 of the Negombo General Hospital was also quarantined following the death of this patient due to coronavirus infection.

The victim had earlier been admitted to a private hospital in the area and later transferred to the Negombo General Hospital for further treatment.

Accordingly, the medical staff of the relevant private hospital have been quarantined.

According to our regional correspondent the funeral was held last night at the Negombo Municipal Council cemetery.

Meanwhile, a senior spokesperson of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital stated that a person who was receiving treatment at Ward No. 5 was also quarantined after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Also, doctors and staff in the ward have been subjected to a 14-day quarantine.