First+Covid-19+related+death+has+been+reported+from+Syria

The death of the first Covid-19 infected person from Syria has been reported yesterday.



Syria is in the midst of an ongoing 10-year civil war.

According to foreign media reports a female has died after being taken to a hospital on Sunday.

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infections have been officially reported in Syria, but medical experts say the numbers could be much higher.

According to the World Health Organization, only half of the hospitals in Syria are currently operating and there is an acute shortage of trained staff.

At the same time, the six million displaced people continue to live in overcrowded refugee camps.

Doctors are of the view that the refugees are at a higher risk of contracting the corona virus since they do not have adequate water and sanitation facilities.