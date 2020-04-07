Coronavirus medication manufactured in Japan imported to SL - SPC (Video)

Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Dr. Prasanna Gunasena states that the drug Avigan which is said to have been manufactured by Japan for the coronavirus virus has been imported to Sri Lanka.

He made this statement on Hiru TV this morning at the ‘Paththare Visththare' program.

Avigan, an anti-influenza medication is believed to control to a certain extent the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

An offficer of the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology Zhang Zhingmin had said recently that during testing, this drug had provided positive results.