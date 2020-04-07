Two new rapid testing kits for coronavirus - results in 15 minutes

According to foreign media reports two new types of rapid testing kits will be rolled out in Australia in the coming weeks providing results in just 15-45 minutes and they only require a single drop of blood or a nasal swab.

Sanjaya Senanayake, associate professor of medicine and an infectious diseases expert at Australian National University, discussed these testing kits and their role with a foreign news network.

He stated that the current test is based on the genetic material of the virus which takes around 5-6 hours to process.

The nasopharyngeal swab test takes around 45 minutes while the new test based on antibodies is expected to deliver results in about 10-15 minutes tested through a drop of blood.

With hundreds of tests required the results could take a couple of days with the current procedure and Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake stated that this would drastically reduce the time in providing results.



The World Health Organization has also pointed out that tests should be expanded to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Sanjaya Senanayake is an Infectious Diseases Physician and Director of Hospital in the Home at Canberra Hospital. He is a Lecturer at the Australian National University Medical School and is also a Conjoint Lecturer at the School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of New South Wales.