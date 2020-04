A group of Sri Lankan youth have been able to set up sterilization chamber using local ingredients.

The first chamber was handed over to the Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH), Colombo after the testing was successfully conducted.

It is reported that each chamber would cost Rs 35,000.

Chalana Senarath, a member of the youth team who worked to develop the sterilization chambers stated that another chamber will be handed over to the Sri Lanka Customs.