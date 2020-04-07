No+new+coronavirus+infections+reported+yesterday+in+Wuhan

There were no coronavirus patients reported yesterday from Wuhan in Hubei province the initial epicenter of the Covid-19 virus according to media reports.

However, people who carried in the virus from overseas were still reported in other parts of China, and 48 new infections were reported yesterday.

Accordingly, the number of people infected with coronavirus having come from outside China have increased to 771.

China has restricted international flights and has prevented foreigners from arriving in the country, to prevent a second wave of the virus spreading in the country.