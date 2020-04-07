සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

If people do not follow the given instructions, coronavirus could spread rapidly

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 - 13:34

The Army Commander stressed that if the people do not follow the given instructions, the coronavirus could spread rapidly within the next few days.

The total number of infected people in the country with Covid- Nineteen was 122.

The Epidemiology Unit said five more people were infected with coronavirus yesterday.

Sixteen people who were infected have returned to their homes.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that another 104 persons are being treated under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, another 315 persons who had been sent to the quarantine centers after returning from overseas have completed their quarantine period and have returned home this morning.

206 people from the Vanni quarantine centre situated in the amp belonging to the Air Force, 104 from the quarantine centre in the Periyakadu Army camp and five people from the Punani quarantine center completed their period of isolation.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva added that the Sri Lankan expatriates who had arrived in Sri Lanka from foreign countries had been quarantined and sent to their homes by army buses.

