First+Covid-19+death+from+Myanmar+reported

The first death from the Covid-19 virus has been reported from Myanmar.

The Ministry of Health of Myanmar announced that a 69 year old individual died of the virus at a hospital in Yangon Hospital.

He had got a surgical operation done in Australia and come through Singapore to Myanmar, 14 days ago.

He had spent 4 days in Singapore.

It was on the 25 that it was confirmed when he was hospitalized with symptoms that he had contracted the Corona Virus.

The number infected with the Corona Virus in Myanmar is 14.

Meanwhile, an American Motor Vehicle Manufacturing company has begun producing ventilators to provide artificial respiration to those affected with the Covid-19 virus.

The Ford Motor Company has planned to produce 50,000 ventilators in the upcoming 100 days based on a request made by President Donald Trump. In the meantime, the General Electric Company is due to produce 3,000 of these ventilators.