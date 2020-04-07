The+large+scale+Covid-19+epidemic+risk+in+Asia-Pacific

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the spread of the Corona Virus global epidemic in the Asia-Pacific Zone has not ended yet.

Its Regional Director Takeshi Kasai said that steps taken by governments in the zone are not sufficient to prevent transmission of the virus on a large scale among communities.

Even amidst strict restrictions, as long as the global epidemic exists, the risk of the Virus spreading in countries of the Asia-Pacific Zone will prevail.

Therefore, he said that everyone should be prepared to face a large scale transmission during a video media briefing. Even countries where the virus has been controlled to a certain extent should not remove their strict restrictions just yet.

The WHO Regional Director said that this is because there is a risk of the virus spreading once again on a large scale.