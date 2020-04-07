Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) will remain closed for Trading from 01st April 2020 until curfew is lifted

Colombo Stock Exchange will remain closed for Trading from 01st April 2020 until curfew is lifted.



The notice issued by the CSE states the following;



The extraordinary measures taken by the Government of Sri Lanka in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic includes an extension of a country-wide curfew.



The Government has also given specific directions with regard to social distancing and the public has been asked to stay indoors, except for any engagements relating to the maintenance of certain essential services which have been specified.



In view of the aforesaid and pursuant to a guidance received from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka in this regard, the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) will remain closed for Trading from 01st April 2020 until the curfew is lifted.



