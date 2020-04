Seven (7) new Covid-19 patients reported in Sri Lanka according to the Health Ministry.With the addition of these seven patients the total number of reported cases in Sri Lanka has now increased to 129 cases.

Meanwhile two (2) more Covid-19 positive patients who were receiving treatment at IDH and Mulleriyawa Hospitals recovered fully and were discharged from the hospitals earlier during the day.

The total number of Covid-19 infected patients that have recovered in Sri Lanka have increased to 16 according to the Epidemiology unit of the Health Ministry