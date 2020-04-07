7,619 persons who violated curfew, taken into custody

Up to now, 7.619 persons who violated the curfew imposed across the island, have been taken into custody.

The Police Media Division said that these persons were taken into custody from 20 until 12 noon today.

The number of vehicles taken into Police custody during this period is 1,864.

The Police Media Division further said that the number of persons arrested from 6.00 in the morning today until 12 noon for having violated the curfew is 261.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s office has introduced five telephone numbers to convey problems people are facing regarding food and medicines.

Accordingly, 011 2 345 62 00, 011 2 345 62 01, 011 2 345 62 02, 011 2 345 62 03 and 011 2 345 62 04 telephone numbers can be contacted to inform about problems regarding food and medicines.