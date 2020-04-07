Three new Covid-19 infected patients identified - Country total increased to 132

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasingha reports that Covid- 19, infected persons identified within Sri Lanka have increased to 132.
This is with the identification of three new coronavirus infected patients.
Seven Covid-19 patients were reported a short while ago.
According to the Health Promotion Bureau the statistics so far are as follows;
132 - Total Confirmed Cases
114 - Active Cases
10 - New Cases
173 - Total number of individuals in hospitals
16 - Recovered & Discharged
2 - Deaths