Three new Covid-19 infected patients identified - Country total increased to 132

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasingha reports that Covid- 19, infected persons identified within Sri Lanka have increased to 132.

This is with the identification of three new coronavirus infected patients.

Seven Covid-19 patients were reported a short while ago.



According to the Health Promotion Bureau the statistics so far are as follows;



132 - Total Confirmed Cases

114 - Active Cases

10 - New Cases

173 - Total number of individuals in hospitals

16 - Recovered & Discharged



2 - Deaths