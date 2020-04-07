Service+launched+to+provide+treatment+through+Video+Technology

Today, the Ministry of Health launched a special process for patients who come to Out Patients’ Departments of hospitals, with the Corona Virus epidemic, to obtain medicine from doctors to be treated and prescribed drugs while at home.

This was under the patronage of Minster of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi. It commenced today centered on the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital as a pilot project.

In this process, arrangements have been made to operate the medical service through a mobile phone between the doctor and the patient.

On this occasion, Consultant of Paediatric Neurology, Dr. Anurudda Padeniya examined a child patient through video technology.

This new technological method is due to be operated in other special hospitals as well in the future.

Patients who want to use this service should download the App oDoc to their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, more information can be obtained via 077 077 3333 and oDoc.life website on the internet.