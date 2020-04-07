10 new Coronavirus patients identified today, total of number is 132 - 7 of the infected are relatives of patients from Akurana and Beruwela

The number of coronavirus infected patients discovered in the island has increased to 132.

Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 10 new patients were identified by 4.30 pm today.

Six of them were found from Kalutara, 3 from Akurana and one from Dehiwala.

At the same time, 17 patients have fully recovered from the deadly disease and two have died.



Accordingly, the wife, mother-in-law, father and the child of the patient of Beruwala and the wife, son and daughter-in-law of the patient of Akurana are among the new patients contracted with the deadly virus.



Meanwhile, doctors and hospital staff attached to the Ward 5 of the Kalubovila hospital have been sent for quarantine after a coronavirus

patient was treated in the ward.

The other patients who were under treatment in that ward have also been sent for quarantine.