Number of COVID -19 patients across the globe surpass 800,000 Patients

A total of 801,064 cases of Covid 19 have been reported so far with the number of deaths increasing to 38 769. However the number of people who have recovered also increased to 172 319 which leaves the total number of active cases at 589 976.

According to Health observations, 30 percent of the COVOD-19 infected patients could suffer neurological complexities.

Therefore, World Neurological Organization has invited the head of the Neurology Unit of the Western Hospital in Melbourne Professor Tissa Wijerathna to compile a scientific paper on the matter.



Speaking to our news team over the phone, Sri Lankan born specialist Doctor Professor Wijerathna said that among the basic symptoms of coronavirus is that the patient losing the senses of smell.