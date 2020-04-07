Number of COVID -19 patients across the globe surpass 800,000 Patients

According to Health observations, 30 percent of the COVOD-19 infected patients could suffer neurological complexities.
Therefore, World Neurological Organization has invited the head of the Neurology Unit of the Western Hospital in Melbourne Professor Tissa Wijerathna to compile a scientific paper on the matter.
Speaking to our news team over the phone, Sri Lankan born specialist Doctor Professor Wijerathna said that among the basic symptoms of coronavirus is that the patient losing the senses of smell.