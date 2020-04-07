Ten (10) new Covid-19 patients identified : Country total increases to 142

The total count of Covid- 19, infected persons identified within Sri Lanka is at 143 according to the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB).

Total Confirmed Cases - 143

Active Cases - 124

New Cases -21

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 173

Recovered & Discharged -17

Deaths - 2



Covid- 19, infected persons identified within Sri Lanka increased. This is with the identification of ten new coronavirus infected patients.

Therefore the total identified patients for the day has now increased to 20.

Previously, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 10 new patients were identified by 4.30 pm today.



Seven (7) of the infected are relatives of patients from Akurana and Beruwela. Six of them were found from Kalutara, 3 from Akurana and one from Dehiwala.

At the same time, 17 patients have fully recovered from the deadly disease and two have died.



Accordingly, the wife, mother-in-law, father and the child of the patient of Beruwala and the wife, son and daughter-in-law of the patient of Akurana were among the patients contracted with the deadly virus.



Meanwhile, doctors and hospital staff attached to the Ward 5 of the Kalubowila hospital have been sent for quarantine after a coronavirus

patient was treated in the ward.

The other patients who were under treatment in that ward have also been sent for quarantine.

Sri Lanka Covid-19 (new Coronavirus) data according to the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) as at 8.25pm on (31 March)

