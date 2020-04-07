සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ten (10) new Covid-19 patients identified : Country total increases to 142

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 - 19:53

The total count of Covid- 19, infected persons identified within Sri Lanka is at 143 according to the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB).

Total Confirmed Cases - 143
Active Cases - 124 
New Cases -21 
Total number of individuals in hospitals - 173
Recovered & Discharged -17 
Deaths - 2


Covid- 19, infected persons identified within Sri Lanka increased. This is with the identification of ten new coronavirus infected patients.

Therefore the total identified patients for the day has now increased to 20. 

Previously, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 10 new patients were identified by 4.30 pm today.

Seven (7) of the infected are relatives of patients from Akurana and Beruwela. Six of them were found from Kalutara, 3 from Akurana and one from Dehiwala.

At the same time, 17 patients have fully recovered from the deadly disease and two have died.

Accordingly, the wife, mother-in-law, father and the child of the patient of Beruwala and the wife, son and daughter-in-law of the patient of Akurana were among the patients contracted with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, doctors and hospital staff attached to the Ward 5 of the Kalubowila hospital have been sent for quarantine after a coronavirus
patient was treated in the ward.

The other patients who were under treatment in that ward have also been sent for quarantine.

Sri Lanka Covid-19 (new Coronavirus) data according to the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) as at 8.25pm on (31 March) 
 

Hospital

Cumulative count of individuals on treatment/observation

 

Sri Lankans

Foreigners

Total

Sri Lankans

Foreigners

Total

National Institute of Infectious Diseases

499

74

573

4

0

4

National Hospital Sri Lanka

138

7

145

5

0

5

TH - Ragama

140

3

143

9

1

10

TH - Karapitiya

142

17

159

0

0

0

TH - Anuradhapura

56

2

58

2

0

2

TH - Kurunegala

127

1

128

1

0

1

TH- Jaffna

34

1

35

8

0

8

National Hospital Kandy

74

6

80

7

0

7

TH – Batticaloa

27

0

27

1

0

1

DGH- Gampaha

133

4

137

11

0

11

DGH – Negombo

169

13

182

18

0

18

TH – Rathnapura

92

0

92

7

0

7

PGH – Badulla

27

1

28

1

0

1

LRH

30

0

30

1

0

1

DMH

9

0

9

0

0

0

DGH – Polonnaruwa

78

6

84

5

0

5

TH - Kalubowila

20

0

20

0

0

0

Castle Street Teaching Hospital

10

0

10

1

0

1

Base Hospital- Hambantota

67

1

68

5

0

5

Base Hospital - Monaragala

26

0

26

1

0

1

Base Hospital - Welikanda

35

1

36

18

1

19

DGH-Kalutara

117

0

117

5

0

5

Chest Hospital Welisara

7

0

7

3

0

3

Base Hospital - Mulleriyawa

1

0

1

0

0

0

Base Hospital - Homagama

65

1

66

48

1

49

Dr. Nevil Fernando Hospital

7

0

7

2

0

2
