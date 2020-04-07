High+risk+of+virus+spreading+through+community.+GMOA+requests+stringent+measures.

GMOA quoted a categorization of World Health Organization as saying that the spreading level of coronavirus in the towns, villages and communities has reached to its peak.

In a communique, the organization stated that all possible strict measures should be taken to combat the deadly disease at this moment.

At the same time, GMOA has made a series of proposals in this regard including the stop to the intermittent lifting of curfew.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned of a "painful" and "tough" two-week stretch ahead as he extended nationwide distancing measures that even if followed closely could still result in more than 100,000 to 240,000 American deaths due to coronavirus.

According to CNN reports President Trump has stated that "Our future is in our own hands and the choices and sacrifices we make will determine the fate of this virus and really the fate of our victory,".

Trump faced intense pressure from business leaders and some conservative economists to reopen some parts of the country and he also set a date stating that it would be good to open before Easter, but he ultimately decided against it.

The social distancing guidelines which include recommendations to avoid large crowds and work from home are expected to last until April 30.

Trump has explained his decision as a necessary one to protect potentially millions of lives.