'Rata Wenuwen Hiru' - Sahana Yathra, 5th day



The Hiru media network requests you to provide with information about religious places, children's homes and elders homes in your area that need assistance.



You can inform the details to 'Rata Wenuwen Hiru' - Sahana Yathra on 0773 035 926, 0773 939 209.

The '' - Sahana Yathra, journey on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus was implemented for the fifth day today.It was centered in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Galle districts.Accordingly, the Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step.The soritng and the preperation of packs was done at Hiru Life studio in Battaramulla, Pelawatta and then the Hiru Shana Yathra journeyed across the country.