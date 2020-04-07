19+firefighters+die+in+China+trying+to+defuse+forest+fire+

Nineteen firefighters have died while trying to defuse a fire that broke out in a forest in China's Sichuan province.
According to foreign reports, they were caught in the fire as the winds suddenly changed direction.
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 - 20:22
Nineteen firefighters have died while trying to defuse a fire that broke out in a forest in China's Sichuan province.
According to foreign reports, they were caught in the fire as the winds suddenly changed direction.
Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More