Internet based lessons commences (Video)

Internet based learning has been introduced by the school’s in the Island due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

We made inquiries regarding this matter.

Steps were taken to close all schools island wide until the 20th of April as the coronavirus started to spread in Sri Lanka.

However, the Principal of Visakha Vidyalaya in Colombo and the staff have made use of modern technology to ensure that children can follow their studies from home.

In the meantime, the Gateway International School has taken many steps to make use of modern technology to support the learning of the children.