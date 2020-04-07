Details+of+the+10+coronavirus+infected+patients+identified+

The Epidemiology department of the Ministry of Health states that five (05) persons who travelled to Indonesia with a Covid- 19 patient from Puttalam and 05 of their relatives are amongst the 10, coronavirus infected persons identified in Puttalam.



Ten coronavirus infected persons were identified and the total numbers increased to 142. This was with the identification of ten new coronavirus infected patients.

The total identified patients for the day has now increased to 20.

Previously, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 10 new patients were identified by 4.30 pm today.