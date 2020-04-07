UPDATE: World Coronavirus Situation report - Wed 01 April

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 855,007 with 42, 032 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 3.35 am today (01).

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 186,265.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 12,428 deaths followed by Spain with 8,464. France has recorded another 499 coronavirus deaths the highest increase in number within 24 hours so far bringing the total to 3,523, according to Jérôme Salomon, general director of the Ministry of Health.

USA has gone past China (3,309) and France (3,523) to become the nation with the third highest reported deaths due to coronavirus. The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases. Hawaii and Wyoming are the only states not to have reported a death from coronavirus.

Six countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain, Germany and France), with France becoming the sixth nation to have more than 50,000 patients.

Eight countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000. Netherlands becomes the eight country in the world to record more than 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus.

Italy and Spain have more infected cases and deaths than China, while the US has more infected cases than any other country, but their total deaths remain lower in comparison to Italy and Spain who have recorded more deaths than USA.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients. (France has become the 6th nation to report over 50,000)

USA 186,265

Italy 105,792

Spain 95,923

China 82,278

Germany 71,690

France 52,827

Countries with 10,000-50,000 infected patients. (Austria has now gone past 10,000 patients).

Iran 44,605

UK 25,479

Switzerland 16,605

Turkey 13,531

Belgium 12,775

Netherlands 12,667

Austria 10,180

Countries with 5,000-10,000 infected patients. (Brazil and Israel have gone past 5,000)

South Korea 9,786

Canada 8,484

Portugal 7,443

Brazil 5,717

Israel 5,358

The Global death count now stands at 42,032.

France has gone past China while USA has gone past both France and China reporting the third highest death toll in the world. Netherlands becomes 8th nation to report over 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

Italy 12,428

Spain 8,464

USA 3,810

France 3,523

China 3,309

Iran 2,898

UK 1,793

Netherlands 1,039

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 177,857 people.