Call+the+bank+to+obtain+debt+relief

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka requests people to inform the bank from which they obtained loans in order to receive the concessions the government has recommended for loans from banks.

The Deputy Governor of the CBSL H. A. Karunaratne said that arrangements can be made to obtain debt relief either through e-mail or calling the relevant bank.

The CBSL has launched a follow up service to find out whether the concessions granted by the government are being received by the people who are facing difficulties in the face of the Corona Virus.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa decided to grant many concessions to people who are facing problems due to the spread of the Corona Virus.

Accordingly, the date for payment of income tax, VAT and rates has been extended up to 30 April.

In addition, the government has made arrangements to provide a relief period for Credit Cards with a limit of Rs. 50,000.

Also, the government has informed all financial institutions to suspend for 6 months charging of leasing instalments from three-wheeler owners as well as to suspend for three months payment of personal loans of less than Rs. 1 million, granted by banks and financial organizations.

In addition steps were taken to grant a relief period of 6 months for tourism, garments as well as small and medium scale enterprises.