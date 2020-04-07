Curfew+lifted+in+several+areas+at+6.00am+for+8+hours

The President’s Media Division states that the curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.

The curfew in all other districts was lifted at 6.00am today (April 01) and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today.

Traveling to and from all districts is completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly follow the guidelines in a responsible manner.



Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of continuing essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.



The police also said that all persons and vehicles traveling without an approved legitimate identity card valid to be used as a curfew permit or a curfew pass will be arrested.



In addition, such arrested vehicles will be kept in detention until the coronavirus epidemic is over.



