8451 persons who violated the curfew, taken into custody

The number of persons arrested during the time of the curfew is 8451.

The Police Media Division said that from 20 March to 6.00 am today 2078 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

At the same time, during a special operation covering the entire city of Colombo carried out yesterday by officers of the Colombo Urban Motor Vehicles Division, 195 persons were arrested for violating the curfew and 110 vehicles were taken into police custody.

Expressing his views at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, DIG Ajith Rohana said that in order to avoid problems when transporting essential goods, the Acting IGP has appointed several Police Officers.

The DIG also said that meanwhile, the Police Special Task Force has established 16 road barriers in the city of Colombo.