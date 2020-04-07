Former+PM+Ranil+Wickremesinghe+to+meet+President+Gotabahya+Rajapaksa+

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to meet President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today to discuss the current situation in the country.



Former UNP MPs Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage and Vajira Abeywardene are due to participate in the discussion which will be held at 10 am.



Attention will be drawn to the prevailing situation with the coronavirus spreading in the country.



Meanwhile, a party leaders meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



The meeting was convened to discuss the situation in the country due to the spread of coronavirus.



Speaking to our news team former parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila stated that the discussion will be held at Temple Trees tomorrow.