Curfew+extended+indefinitely+in+the+high+risk+zones+and+until+6th+April+in+other+areas+

The President’s Media Division states that the curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.

The curfew in all other districts was lifted at 6.00am today (April 01) and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today.



The curfew will be in force until 6.00 am on Monday 6 April 2020.

The curfew in these districts will be lifted on 6th April at 6.00am and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm on the same day



Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly follow the guidelines in a responsible manner.



Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of continuing essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The village Atalogama in the Kalutara district and the village Akurana in the Kandy district have been declared completely isolated areas.

No one will be allowed to enter or leave from these two villages.