White+House+warns+that+deaths+in+America+could+exceed+two+hundred+thousand

The White House said that about 240,000 persons in America could die of the Corona of Covid-19 Virus.



At a media briefing held at the White House yesterday, President Donald Trump said that the upcoming two weeks could prove to be very painful.



Meanwhile, foreign media said that since today is April Fools’ Day most people could spread false information, a request has been made from people in many countries not to issue such statements.



It has been pointed out that at a time when the entire world is facing a virus that is a threat to life, spreading false information could prove dangerous.



In the meantime, Thailand has said that anyone who engages in spreading false rumours will be imprisoned for a period of 5 years.



