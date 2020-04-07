An+amnesty+period+for+Sri+Lankans+living+illegally+in+Lebanon

The government of Lebanon has agreed to provide an amnesty period with conditions for Sri Lankans living in that country illegally.

Although these Sri Lankans are working in Lebanon, they do not have any legal documents and based on their willingness they can return to Sri Lanka during this amnesty period.

Lebanon is in lock down due to the spread of the Corona Virus from 15 March until 12 April and the Bureau of Foreign Employment said that workers should forward all details to the Sri Lankan Embassy e-mail address or through WhatsApp.