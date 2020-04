The balance of the Covid-19 Health and Social Conservation Fund has exceeded Rs. 242 million.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa established this fund on 23 of last month.

Anyone can donate or directly deposit money to the Covid-19 Health and Social Conservation Fund, Account Number 85 73 73 73 at the Bank of Ceylon institutions branch.

The President’s Media Division said that donations being made to this fund through legal accounts will be free from taxes and foreign exchange regulations.